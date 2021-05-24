India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.46 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.1 million and deaths with 589,893, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. “Average daily case counts are at their lowest point since mid-June 2020 and down more than 90% from the January 2021 highs,” said Raymond James healthcare analyst Chris Meekins. Some 49% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated and 58% of those 12 years of age and older have had at least one vaccine dose, he said. “These statistics bring hope and new beginnings for Americans to return to normal activities; leading to happy days being here again,” he wrote in a note to clients. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the agency’s annual assembly he wants 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated by September.