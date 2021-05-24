Reina & Jericho Will Be Released On Consoles In Q3 2021

Playism and Blastmode Games revealed this week that Mighty Goose will finally be released early next month for console and PC. if you need the action-packed frenzy of a platforming shooter title with the absurdity of doing everything as a goose, then this is the game for you. You'll be making your way through waves of enemies in what is essentially a goose-shaped armor that you slowly upgrade, along with a small companion that can help you along the way, as you take out everything in your path. Will you be the last one honking? The game is set to drop on PC and all three major consoles (including next-gen) on June 5th.