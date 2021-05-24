Reina & Jericho Will Be Released On Consoles In Q3 2021

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleReclamation Games announced this week that they will be releasing Reina & Jericho sometime in Q3 2021 on consoles. The game has already been announced for PC as well as the Nintendo Switch, but now we know the company will be putting the game out on both Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Whether it will be backward compatible is unknown at the moment, but at least next-gen players will get their hands on it. You can check out the latest trailer for it down at the bottom as we wait for an official date confirmation.

