newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac'

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Nick Broomfield’s latest documentary, Last Man Standing: Suge Knight And The Murders Of Biggie & Tupac has officially dropped. The new film is a follow-up to the director’s critically acclaimed 2002 film, Biggie & Tupac, and examines the recently uncovered details surrounding the murders of two of hip-hop’s most influential artists. The doc dives deep into the life of Suge Knight, who was the ex-CEO of legendary rap label, Death Row Records.

hypebeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Biggie Smalls
Person
Tupac
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Suge Knight
Person
Biggie
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Man Standing#Death Row Records#The Official Trailer#Lapd#Notorious B I G#Legendary Rap Label#Hip Hop#Tupak Shakur#Documentary#Prison#Manslaughter#Violent Crimes#Sentenced To 28 Years#Police#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesHollywood News

Nick Broomfield’s next documentary ‘Last Man Standing’ – a follow-up to ‘Biggie & Tupac’ is coming to cinema screens in June

Celebrated filmmaker Nick Broomfield is set to bring his latest documentary to screens this summer, and it looks like he’s returning to a familiar subject. The feature is titled Last Man Standing, and is the follow up to his highly acclaimed 2002 documentary Biggie & Tupac. The film will receive its World Premiere on June 30thwith a special one-night-only nationwide pre-recorded Q&A with Director Nick Broomfield hosted by Trevor Nelson, before receiving its general release on July 2nd. More details on the film below.
MoviesVice

This true crime doc reveals new evidence in Biggie and Tupac’s murders

If you’re looking to transition from slob-watching true crime stuff on your sofa to an actual movie theatre, then Last Man Standing might just be the doc to make the move for. The new movie from British documentary director Nick Broomfield — best known as the maker of 2002’s Biggie & Tupac — explores new, never-before-seen evidence in the murders of those two hip-hop stalwarts. And you can get your first look at the trailer below before it arrives in cinemas this summer.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Ex-Death Row Producer Suggest Suge Knight Used To Sleep With Halle Berry

Former Death Row Records producer Kurt Kobane, an obvious play on Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s name, recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue where he made some interesting revelations about Suge Knight. When asked who the ex-Death Row CEO used to date, Kobane suggested one of the celebrity women he used to sleep with was actress Halle Berry.
Violent Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

Producer Claims Suge Knight Gave Keyshia Cole Power Over Death Row When She Was 12

Death Row Records has suggested that something major is coming from its team in days to come, and as fans await news about what the infamous label has to offer, a producer close with the camp is speaking about their glory days. Last week, a clip from Curt "Kurt Kobane" Couthon's interview with The Art of Dialogue caused a ruckus after he made claims that singer Michel'le, Dr. Dre's ex-fiancé and mother to his child, told Tupac Shakur that she caught Dre in bed with another man. She later came forward to reportedly deny any such conversation, but the story had already gone viral.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Ex-Fiancée Michel'le Denies Gay Allegations Involving 2Pac

Former Death Row Records producer Kurt Kobane made some wild allegations during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue. Not only did he claim Suge Knight used to receive love letters from actress Halle Berry, he also said Dr. Dre’s ex-fiancée and son’s mother Michel’le told once told Tupac Shakur she caught him in bed with another man.
Moviesnerdsandbeyond.com

Watch the Official Trailer for ‘Werewolves Within’ Coming to Theaters This June

IFC Films presents the official trailer for Werewolves Within. This American horror comedy follows a group of small-town residents after a severe snowstorm traps them inside the local inn. When forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) arrive, it will be up to them to keep the peace while trying to uncover the truth of a strange creature terrorizing their community.
Moviesramascreen.com

Watch This Official Trailer For ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Tags: Carlito Olivero, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Holland Roden, Indya Moore, Logan Miller, Taylor Russell, Thomas Cocquerel. Sony Pictures has released this official trailer for ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS. Only In Theaters July 16, 2021. #EscapeRoomMovie. Genre: Thriller. Synopsis. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to...
Moviescoupdemainmagazine.com

Watch: 'Last Night In Soho' teaser trailer starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

A teaser trailer has been released for Edgar Wright's highly anticipated 'Last Night In Soho' - starring everyone's favourite Anya Taylor-Joy, as well as Matt Smith, and New Zealander Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (of 'Jojo Rabbit'). "Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously...
TV ShowsEW.com

What to Watch on Thursday: It's the last stand for Tim Allen's Last Man Standing

One might ask how does Top Chef do Restaurant Wars during a pandemic? The answer is to have the contestants on this Portland-based season execute their restaurant concepts chef's-table style with both the permanent judges and All-Star judges panel staring them down as they prepare all the courses. The ingenuity is commendable not only because it allows a beloved annual challenge to continue, but also provides a new recipe that calls for more drama. —Marcus Jones.
Moviesfilminquiry.com

THE GREEN KNIGHT Trailer

A legend gets a stylish retelling in The Green Knight, the latest from writer/director David Lowery. Yes, this is another movie that was supposed to come out last year that many of us have been pining to see. We even got a tantalizing trailer a year ago, one that showed off the Arthurian legend of King Arthur’s nephew getting sucked into a battle with the titular (and seemingly mystical) knight. This one gives us even more of the magical splendor the film will offer up, and it makes an overwhelming case for why the film patiently waited for a theatrical release.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Pop Smoke & King Von Posthumous Songs To Appear On 'F9' Soundtrack

The late Pop Smoke and King Von are set for posthumous appearances on the soundtrack for the upcoming Fast & Furious film, F9. The Brooklyn rapper has a collaboration with Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J and Project Pat called “Lane Switcha,” while the Chicago native features on “Hit Em Hard” alongside Lil Durk, Offset and Trippie Redd.
Moviesnerdsandbeyond.com

Watch the Official Trailer for ‘Respect’ Starring Jennifer Hudson

Based on the remarkable true story of Aretha Franklin, Respect stars Jennifer Hudson as the legendary Queen of R&B. The film follows her journey from singing in her father’s church choir to becoming an international musical superstar. Respect stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Brenda...
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch the Trailer for Edgar Wright’s LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

We have the trailer for Edgar Wright's latest film and you're gonna want to see this one right now! Taking a giallo and Argento-inspired approach, while of course putting his own spin on things, Edgar Wright will be releasing Last Night in Soho just in time for Halloween on October 22, 2021.
Moviesramascreen.com

Watch This Official Trailer For FALSE POSITIVE Starring Ilana Glazer

Tags: False Positive, Francesca Faridany, Gretchen Mol, Ilana Glazer, Josh Hamilton, Justin Theroux, Kelly AuCoin, Lucy Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Sabina Gadecki, Sophia Bush, Taylor Ortega, Zainab Jah. Hulu & A24 have released this official trailer for FALSE POSITIVE horror movie which will be released as a Hulu Original Film on...
Los Angeles, CAETOnline.com

T.I. and Tameka 'Tiny' Harris Under Investigation in Los Angeles

T.I. and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris are under police investigation in Los Angeles following claims of sexual assault and drugging. The LAPD confirmed to ET that there is an active investigation but declined to provide more information at this time. ET has reached out to T.I. and Tiny’s reps for comment.
Movieshypebeast.com

Watch the Official Trailer to the Upcoming Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’

The official trailer to the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect has just arrived — produced by MGM Pictures in association with Bron Creative and One Community. Respect will tell the story of Franklin’s remarkable rise to stardom, with Jennifer Hudson playing the Queen of Soul. She’ll be joined by Forest Whitaker, playing C.L. Franklin; Audra McDonald, Barbara Franklin; Marlon Wayans, Ted White; and Mary J. Blige, Dinah Washington — just a few names among a long list of other stars.