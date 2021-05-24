Watch the Official Trailer for 'Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac'
The first trailer for Nick Broomfield’s latest documentary, Last Man Standing: Suge Knight And The Murders Of Biggie & Tupac has officially dropped. The new film is a follow-up to the director’s critically acclaimed 2002 film, Biggie & Tupac, and examines the recently uncovered details surrounding the murders of two of hip-hop’s most influential artists. The doc dives deep into the life of Suge Knight, who was the ex-CEO of legendary rap label, Death Row Records.hypebeast.com