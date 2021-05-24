newsbreak-logo
The Weeknd Dominates the 2021 Billboard Music Awards With 10 Wins

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd won big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, going home with a whopping total of 10 wins. The After Hours artist nabbed the high-profile categories like Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist, as well as Top R&B Album for his latest studio release, and Top Radio Song and Top Hot 100 Song for “Blinding Lights.” Other big winners of the night were Drake, who was honored as the Artist of the Decade, the late Pop Smoke, Taylor Swift and BTS.

hypebeast.com
