The Weeknd Dominates the 2021 Billboard Music Awards With 10 Wins

Now that the Pentagon has essentially confirmed reports of UFOs, it should be a little easier to get our eyes on some aliens. Luckily (?) for us, Doja Cat brought them all with her to her iHeartRadio Awards performance on Thursday, where they served as her backup dancers to a cornfield medley of her songs, including her 2020 mega hit “Say So,” the TikTok viral “Streets,” and her recent single with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” before levitating up to their ship. See, look at all the fun we could be having if the xenomorphs and grays just learned to dance in heels, instead of abducting everyone all the time?