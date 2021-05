Help choose the best 18 holes among the nine golf courses on the Calhoun County Golf Tour; we’re starting this month with the par-3s So many moons ago a project was undertaken in town to determine the toughest 18 holes of golf in Calhoun County. It was popular then – I remember, I did it – but so much time has passed and so many things have changed. Courses have come online, others have closed down, some have dramatically changed.