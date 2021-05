The Washington County Community Remembrance Project, in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Ala., will unveil a marker at 10 a.m. Saturday in Fayetteville's Oaks Cemetery venerating the lives and memorializing the deaths of Aaron, Anthony and Randall, three victims of racial terror in Washington County in 1856. A dedication and awards ceremony will follow at the Fayetteville Public Library from 12:30 until 4 p.m. and will feature food from Secondhand Smoke, local art, music from the St. James Baptist Church Youth Choir and the announcement of the winners of EJI's Racial Justice Essay Contest.