newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Biden's solar ambitions collide with China labor complaints

By JOE McDONALD
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBZjQ_0a8wT4RI00

BEIJING — (AP) — The Biden administration’s solar power ambitions are colliding with complaints the global industry depends on Chinese raw materials that might be produced by forced labor.

A big hurdle is polysilicon, used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels. The global industry gets 45% of its supply from Xinjiang, the northwestern region where the ruling Communist Party is accused of mass incarceration of minorities and other abuses. Other parts of China supply 35%. Only 20% comes from U.S. and other producers.

Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, says Washington is deciding whether to keep solar products from Xinjiang out of U.S. markets. That sets up a conflict with President Joe Biden's plans to cut climate-changing carbon emissions by promoting solar and other renewable energy while also reducing costs.

In Xinjiang, more than 1 million Uyghurs and other members of predominantly Muslim ethnic groups have been forced into detention camps, according to foreign researchers and governments. Authorities are accused of forced sterilizations of minorities and of destroying mosques.

Chinese officials reject accusations of abuse and say the camps are for job training aimed at economic development and deterring radicalism.

U.S. and some Chinese solar vendors have pledged to avoid suppliers that might use forced labor. It isn’t clear, however, whether they can meet rising demand without Xinjiang, where Beijing won’t allow independent inspections of workplaces.

The biggest manufacturers all use raw materials from Xinjiang and have a "high risk of forced labor in their supply chains," according to a May 14 report by researchers Laura T. Murphy and Nyrola Elima of Britain's Sheffield Hallam University.

The possibility of forced labor “is a problem,” Kerry told U.S. legislators last week. He cited “solar panels that we believe in some cases are being produced by forced labor.”

Western governments have imposed travel and financial restrictions on Chinese officials blamed for abuses. The U.S. government has banned imports of cotton and tomatoes from Xinjiang, citing concerns over forced labor.

The administration was assessing whether to extend that ban to solar panels and raw materials from Xinjiang, Kerry said. He said he didn't know the status of that review.

At issue is the government's “labor transfer” program, which places workers in Xinjiang with companies.

Chinese officials say it is voluntary, but Murphy and Elima argue it takes place in “an environment of unprecedented coercion" and is "undergirded by the constant threat of re-education and internment.”

“Many indigenous workers are unable to refuse or walk away from these jobs,” their report says. It says the programs are “tantamount to forcible transfer of populations and enslavement.”

Murphy and Elima said they found 11 companies engaged in forced labor transfers of Uyghurs and other minorities and 90 Chinese and foreign enterprises whose supply chains are affected. They said manufacturers need to make “significant changes” if they want to avoid suppliers that use forced labor.

Murphy and Elima say the biggest global solar equipment manufacturers — JinkoSolar Inc., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Trina Solar Energy Co. and JA Solar Holdings Co. — might have forced labor in their supply chains.

Trina and JinkoSolar also have “possible labor transfers” in factories, while a JinkoSolar facility is in an industrial park that also has a prison, according to Murphy and Elima.

JinkoSolar, LONGi, Trina and JA Solar didn't immediately respond to questions about the report.

At the same time, a supply crunch as demand surges has boosted polysilicon prices more than 100% since January to a 9-year high.

The market is “already undersupplied,” Johannes Bernreuter, head of Germany’s Bernreuter Research, said in an email.

China is both the biggest global market for solar equipment and the biggest producer.

That reflects multibillion-dollar government spending over the past two decades to promote solar energy. The ruling party wants to curb reliance on imported oil and gas, which it sees as a security weakness, and take the lead in an emerging industry.

A supply glut as hundreds of Chinese manufacturers rushed into the industry 15 years ago drove prices down. That hurt Western competitors but accelerated adoption of solar in the United States and Europe.

Seven of the top 10 global producers are Chinese. Canadian Solar Inc. is registered in Canada but its production is in China. South Korea's Hanwha Q-Cells is No. 6.

The only U.S. producer in the top 10, First Solar Inc., has no exposure to the Xinjiang polysilicon supply chain because the Tempe, Arizona, company uses thin film technology that requires no polysilicon.

Vendors serving U.S. and European markets probably can get enough polysilicon outside Xinjiang, Bernreuter said. But he said supplies might be squeezed if other countries impose the same requirement.

Potential non-Chinese suppliers include Germany’s Wacker Chemie AG and the Malaysian arm of South Korea's OCI Co.

However, those companies also might buy raw materials from Xinjiang's biggest supplier, Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., according to Murphy and Elima. They cited documents they said show Hoshine, also known as Hesheng, participates in “labor transfer.”

Hoshine didn't immediately respond to questions about the report.

U.S. solar equipment vendors have been trying since last year to overhaul supply chains to eliminate problem suppliers, according to their trade group, the Solar Energy Industries Association.

In February, 175 companies including the U.S. arms of JinkoSolar, LONGi, Trina and JA Solar signed a pledge to oppose use of forced labor by their suppliers.

Potential changes should be done by the end of June, according to the group’s president, Abigail Ross Hopper.

“If their customers and the U.S. government are demanding it, they will need to move quickly,” Ross Hopper told PV Magazine USA in February.

Bernreuter warned the Chinese government “might interfere” with an overhaul, though there is no sign that has happened.

____

Sheffield Hallam University report: www.shu.ac.uk/helena-kennedy-centre-international-justice/research-and-projects/all-projects/in-broad-daylight

Bernreuter Research: www.bernreuter.com

Solar Energy Industries Association: www.seia.org

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#South China#Economic Power#Renewable Power#Ap#Communist Party#Uyghurs#Muslim#Jinkosolar Inc#Trina Solar Energy Co#Ja Solar Holdings Co#Bernreuter Research#Canadian Solar Inc#First Solar Inc#Oci Co#Pv Magazine Usa#Wacker Chemie Ag#Solar Products#Solar Panels#Solar Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Country
Germany
Related
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China could overtake US in weapons spending by end of Biden’s term

The Pentagon has increasingly described the Chinese military as a “pacing threat” in recent years and U.S. defense analysts are now warning that China could overtake the U.S. in terms of both the quantity and quality of its armaments by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in 2024. One...
Congress & Courtsenergycentral.com

Environment America: Clean Energy for America Act Advances in the Senate

WASHINGTON, May 28 (TNSPol) -- Environment America issued the following news release:. The Senate Finance Committee advanced the Clean Energy for America Act Wednesday. The bill introduced by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and more than 20 colleagues would replace a patchwork of more than 40 energy tax policies with three categories of tax incentives for clean electricity, clean transportation and energy efficiency. The bill also eliminates subsidies for fossil fuels and nuclear generation.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

US says agencies largely fended off latest Russian hack

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House says it believes U.S. government agencies largely fended off the latest cyberespionage onslaught blamed on Russian intelligence operatives, saying the spear-phishing campaign should not further damage relations with Moscow ahead of next month’s planned presidential summit. Officials downplayed the cyber assault as "basic...
Energy Industryworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Solar panels use forced Uyghur labor: report

Green energy may be negatively impacting human rights with solar panels from China being made with forced labour from Uyghur concentration camps, Anadolu Agency reports. - Advertisement - The panels are manufactured in Xinjiang, where almost half the world’s supply of the key ingredient polysilicon is found. The Canadian government,...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Joe Biden believes China is concealing COVID-19’s origins, while China warns of the spread of a “political virus.”

Joe Biden believes China is concealing COVID-19’s origins, while China warns of the spread of a “political virus.”. President Joe Biden and his officials believe China is concealing information about the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins, a difficult matter that the US administration has said it will pursue despite Beijing’s concerns. Beijing has accused Washington of politicizing the probe.
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal

President Joe Biden is set to unveil his proposed $6 trillion budget Friday. His plan would reshape the economy with expected spending increases in education, health care, social services and infrastructure, which the administration says is an investment in the American worker. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss.
U.S. Politicsnewsverses.com

Biden: China thinks it’s going to ‘personal America’ by 2035

President Biden, addressing the evolving panorama of overseas threats to the nation, advised troops Friday that China thinks it’s going to “personal America” within the subsequent 15 years. “I’ve spent extra time with President Xi [Jinping] of China than any world chief has,” Biden mentioned whereas addressing Joint Base Langley-Eustis...
BusinessMitchellrepublic.com

Biden plans action to thwart construction supply issues

CLEVELAND, May 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will soon take action to ease U.S. supply pressures in construction materials, eliminate transportation bottlenecks and stop anti-competitive practices in the economy. "In the coming weeks, my administration will take steps to combat these supply pressures, starting with...
FIFAPosted by
Reuters

China draws up action plan to boost World Cup ambitions

China will build new youth training centres and encourage "key cities" to set up two or more men and women's professional soccer clubs, it said on Friday, seeking to improve playing standards and become one of the sport's leading world powers. President Xi Jinping, a soccer fan, has pledged to...