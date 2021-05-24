newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — India crossed another grim milestone Monday with more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus, while a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. The milestone, as recorded by India's Health Ministry, comes as slowed vaccine...

spectrumlocalnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South India#North India#Southern India#Infections#Capital Cities#Ap#The Health Ministry#Himalayan#The Associated Press#Covid 19 Death#Deaths#Southern Karnataka State#Uttar Pradesh State#Collapse#Country#Rural Villages#Hospitals#Vaccine Wastage#Covid 19 Tests#Covid 19 Patients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Place
Mumbai
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

India reports record daily coronavirus death toll

India has reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, while infections continued to spread through vast rural areas with weak health systems. The Health Ministry reported a record 4,529 deaths in the past 24 hours, driving India’s confirmed fatalities...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

India's Covid-19 toll nears 300,000-mark with 3,741 deaths in 24 hours; 240,842 fresh cases take infection tally to over

May 23—India recorded 2,40,842 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 26,530,132, according to Union health ministry update on Sunday morning. 3,741 fatalities were also recorded in the same timespan; the pandemic has claimed 2,99,266 lives so far, according to health ministry's update at 8am.
Religionsalaamgateway.com

Muslim groups doing their part to help as India’s COVID deaths pass 300,000

India officially passed the 300,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths on Monday morning (May 24), according to the ministry of health. As the country’s healthcare system continues to buckle under the weight of the deadly second wave of the pandemic, Muslim organisations are doing their part to provide help. “The system...
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

India battles fatal black fungus threat as coronavirus deaths approach 300,000

Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting Covid-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 167 million and Indian death toll climbs above 300,000

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.46 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.1 million and deaths with 589,893, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. “Average daily case counts are at their lowest point since mid-June 2020 and down more than 90% from the January 2021 highs,” said Raymond James healthcare analyst Chris Meekins. Some 49% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated and 58% of those 12 years of age and older have had at least one vaccine dose, he said. “These statistics bring hope and new beginnings for Americans to return to normal activities; leading to happy days being here again,” he wrote in a note to clients. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the agency’s annual assembly he wants 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated by September.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

India's Covid-19 death toll tops 300,000, new cases fall to 222,315

May 24—India's death toll due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached 303,720 after 4,454 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Monday morning. This makes India only the third country after the United States and Brazil, respectively, to record more than 300,000 fatalities due to the viral disease.
Public HealthFiji Village

India records 300,000 COVID-19 deaths as pandemic rages

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in India has moved past the 300,000 mark as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic. Experts warn that the real number of fatalities might be much higher as many deaths are not officially recorded. BBC News reports India has recorded 26...
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country’s recovery went up to 90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.
Tennessee Statekeralakaumudi.com

Slight drop in Covid death rates in country, 2,11,298 new cases in last 24 hours, highest number of daily patients in Kerala and TN

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reported 2,11,298 fresh cases as 3,847 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. — Tamil Nadu recorded the highest new cases with 33,764 people testing positive for the virus, while Kerala added 28,798 cases. Meanwhile Maharashtra saw most fatalities at 1,013, Karnataka added 530 and Tamil Nadu 475. Strict measures have been initiated by the M.K. Stalin government to bring down the Covid figures.
Public HealthArkansas Online

India virus deaths 4,529 in day

NEW DELHI -- India on Wednesday reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, while infections continued to spread through vast rural areas with weak health systems. The Health Ministry reported a record 4,529 deaths in the past 24 hours,...
WorldInternational Business Times

UN Chief Declares 'War' On Covid As India Toll Tops 300,000 Dead

The UN on Monday declared the world "at war" against Covid-19, as India's death toll passed 300,000 and Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres. But just two months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States on Monday advised its citizens against travelling there. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres...