MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shootout between at least eight people left bullet holes in houses and cars in Parkway Village. According to the Memphis Police Department, at about two in the afternoon May 18, two cars pulled up in the 3300 block of Dungreen Street. That’s when cops say several people got out of the cars and started shooting at two men, when one returned fire. While police did not report any injuries, several houses and cars were hit and had bullet holes.