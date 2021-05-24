newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Day, McPherson, Spink by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 22:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Day; McPherson; Spink SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN DAY...BROWN...EASTERN MCPHERSON AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1202 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty outflow winds from thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ashley to near Wetonka to near Brentford. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Aberdeen, Groton, Warner, Leola, Bristol, Frederick, Bath, Conde, Columbia, Westport, Putney, Andover, Brentford, Stratford, Forbes, Long Lake, Butler, Wetonka, Verdon and Lily.

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions. Any fires will spread rapidly and become difficult to control and suppress.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Walworth FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS
Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Campbell, Corson, Day, Dewey, Edmunds, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Corson; Day; Dewey; Edmunds; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey and Potter. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.