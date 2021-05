CHESHIRE — Police Chief Neil Dryfe recently warned the Town Council about a potential staffing crisis that has arisen in his department. “It takes a long time between posting a job and actually hiring someone, and then getting them on the force,” explained Dryfe. “If they are hired, they have about 10 weeks worth of paperwork and tests they have to complete, and they need to do six months at the Police Academy and then 12 weeks of field training. The officers that we hired last year in September won’t be done with their field training until July 12. The lag time there is really slowing us down.”