“I always knew I was adopted; it was never a secret my parents kept from me. I have fond memories of singing and clapping along with my parents, who would stand over my bed as soon as my teeth were brushed and the covers had been tucked tightly at my sides, to celebrate my origin story. Through a gleaming smile topped by shining eyes, my mom would sing, ‘You’re adopted! You’re adopted!’ What a profound impact this would go on to have. I grew up knowing if I needed to talk about adoption with my parents, I could do so and they would listen with open ears and no judgment. Having this open dialogue with them not only made us closer as a family but made me feel supported in my experience as an adoptee.