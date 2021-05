Real estate investors have made a remarkable transition in the past decade. Starting as fix-and-flip gurus in a market full of distressed assets after the crisis, the slow shrinking of flip margins, rise of single-family rental (SFR) demand, and the entry of new competitors into the market has made these investors think more like business owners and portfolio managers. Their needs have shifted from individual loans and renovation know-how, to property management and leverage for their next expansion play. As successful investors function more and more like institutions, they need a financing tool that gives them institutional power.