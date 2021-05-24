Dodgers' bats continue to torment Giants' DeSclafani

Maybe it’s my age showing, but I’m feeling nostalgic. When I first got into writing about fantasy baseball at what feels like 10 years ago, I wrote my second piece ever for Pitcher List on Anthony DeSclafani, aka Tony Disco, comparing him to Cole Hamels and predicting he’d finish the 2019 season as a top 60 pitcher with an ERA between 3.75 and 4, if he continued to increase his slider usage. For the most part I got it right that year, as he ended the year with a 3.89 ERA over 166.2 IP with a 24.0 K%. I was excited to see how DeSclafani continued to grow in 2020, but it just wasn’t in the cards. He battled injuries to start the season and after two good starts to the season, he essentially fell apart, which led to an awful 7.22 ERA over 33 IP and a demotion from Cincinnati’s rotation.