newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' bats continue to torment Giants' DeSclafani

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony DeSclafani made his first start against the Dodgers in a Giants uniform Sunday. Long story short, it didn't go well. In fact, DeSclafani hasn't fared well against the Dodgers for six straight outings. Coming into Sunday's game, DeSclafani had lost his five previous starts against the Dodgers, with an ERA over 5.00.

www.nbcsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Gabe Kapler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bats#End Game#He Got Game#Go Game#Era#The D Backs#Lefties#Mound#The Game#Hits#Runs#Things#Slider Command#Los Angeles#Long Story#History#Center Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Austin Slater's 7th-inning blast propels Giants past Padres

Austin Slater belted an opposite-field homer to open the bottom of the seventh Friday night to break a 4-4 tie and give the San Francisco Giants a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres in an early-season battle for first place in the National League West. The home run, off...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres, Giants continue low-scoring season series

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have split their first four meetings this season, with the winning team scoring three runs in each game. The Padres have victories of 3-1 and 3-2. The Giants have a pair of 3-2 wins. And the series between the two teams could...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Notches another quality start

DeSclafani (2-1) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, hurling six innings and allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three. DeSclafani took his first loss of the season in the contest, but he still managed to earn his fourth quality start. After being burned by a Manny Machado three-run homer in the first inning, DeSclafani went unscored upon over the following five frames while retiring the final six batters he faced. DeSclafani, who had an ugly 7.22 ERA across 33.2 innings last season, has been among the league's most effective starting pitchers in 2021, compiling a 2.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB over 36 frames. He's projected to match up with the Padres again during next weekend's series in San Francisco.
NFLsportschatplace.com

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/1/21

San Francisco Giants (16-10) at San Diego Padres (15-12) MLB Baseball: Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 8:40 pm (Petco Park) Anthony DeSclafani (2-0) (1.50) vs. Blake Snell (0-0) (3.92) The Line: San Diego Padres -167 / San Francisco Giants +154 --- Over/Under: 7.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Settles for no-decision

DeSclafani pitched 5.1 innings against San Diego on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision. The start was subpar by DeSclafani's standards this season -- he entered the contest having tossed four quality starts in six outings -- but the right-hander was still able to keep San Francisco in the game. DeSclafani kept the Giants off the scoreboard until the sixth inning but was charged with three earned runs in that frame after giving up a single, home run and double. The hurler will carry a 2.40 ERA and 36:10 K:BB across 41.1 innings into his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place during next week's series at Pittsburgh.
MLBlindyssports.com

Padres-Giants square off for third series this season

For the third time this season, the San Diego Padres face the leaders of the National League West the next three days in San Francisco. And for the third time this season, the Padres will be playing the Giants. But the two events are unrelated. The first two times the...
MLBDerrick

DeSclafani, Duggar lead Giants past Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Thursday night. DeSclafani (3-1) struck out five and walked one while improving to 3-7...
MLBrotoballer.com

Veteran Bounce Backs In Effect for Fantasy Baseball

The old, boring vets are often the most painful to draft. We've likely seen their ceiling or are so far past it that their current level of production is meager in comparison. This relative way of thinking typically leaves a poorly framed assessment on that subset of players, leaving value to be harvested among the savvy while the youth-chasers wait for the breakouts that may, or may not come.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Tony Disco Will Never Die

Maybe it’s my age showing, but I’m feeling nostalgic. When I first got into writing about fantasy baseball at what feels like 10 years ago, I wrote my second piece ever for Pitcher List on Anthony DeSclafani, aka Tony Disco, comparing him to Cole Hamels and predicting he’d finish the 2019 season as a top 60 pitcher with an ERA between 3.75 and 4, if he continued to increase his slider usage. For the most part I got it right that year, as he ended the year with a 3.89 ERA over 166.2 IP with a 24.0 K%. I was excited to see how DeSclafani continued to grow in 2020, but it just wasn’t in the cards. He battled injuries to start the season and after two good starts to the season, he essentially fell apart, which led to an awful 7.22 ERA over 33 IP and a demotion from Cincinnati’s rotation.
MLBknbr.com

Giants’ rotation, ‘as good as anybody else,’ is facing a good test in San Diego

Logan Webb’s one regret came much later, a sixth-inning 0-2 four-seamer that got too much of the plate. Jurickson Profar volleyed it to center field for a two-run single, and an excellent start was deemed a middling start in the scorebook. The 24-year-old Webb went six strong and allowed three runs against a powerful Padres lineup in an eventual 3-2 loss Friday.
MLBParadise Post

Padres strike early and late, offensive struggles a concern for SF Giants in series loss

By the time Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani recorded his first out on Saturday at Petco Park, the Padres had already built up a lead that would prove insurmountable. DeSclafani pitched well and was at times overpowering against San Diego’s lineup, but a Giants offense that’s been inconsistent this season failed to come up with a timely hit in a 6-2 loss that clinched a series victory for the Padres.
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: What We Learned in 5-4 Win Over Padres

SAN FRANCISCO -- Willie Mays returned to Oracle Park for the first time in a couple of years on Friday night, and the Giants made sure their greatest star didn't leave the ballpark without a smile on his face. On a night when they celebrated Mays' 90th birthday before and...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Anthony DeSclafani, Mike Yastrzemski shine as Giants top Pirates

Steven Duggar homered and Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings Thursday as the visiting San Francisco Giants downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in a series opener. Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI triple for the Giants, who have won three games in a row. DeSclafani (3-1) walked one...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Albert Pujols: Batting cleanup in Dodgers debut

Pujols will start at first base and bat cleanup Monday against the Diamondbacks in his first game as a Dodger, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. It's possible the Dodgers see something in Pujols that the rest of the world doesn't, as it's unusual to see the defending champions turn to a player who hasn't produced a wRC+ above 91 since 2016 as their cleanup man. The fact that the team has so many hitters on the injured list is likely the primary reason why he's been given such an important role, but it looks as though he could be hitting in the heart of the order for now, at least against lefties like Monday's starter Madison Bumgarner.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

The Giants are defying expectations

The greatest piece of evidence that the simulation we live in is borked and needs a reboot isn’t that the last place Marlins are the only team in the NL East with a positive run differential. No, it’s that the team leading the NL West isn’t the Dodgers or even the Padres but the Giants. Not only is San Francisco sitting atop of the most top-heavy division in baseball, they also have the best record in the NL and the third-best run differential in the majors. This raises the question: are the Giants good?
MLBChico Enterprise-Record

SF Giants a season-high nine games over .500 after Duggar, DeSclafani key win vs. Pirates

After playing just 60 games last season, the Giants knew that transitioning back to a traditional 162-game schedule would test their depth in unexpected ways. Six weeks into the season, the Giants opened a road trip in Pittsburgh without Brandon Belt (side tightness), Brandon Crawford (vaccine side effects), Alex Dickerson (shoulder impingement), Tommy La Stella (hamstring strain) and Donovan Solano (calf strain) in the starting lineup, but they improved to a season-high nine games over .500 anyway with a 3-1 victory over the Pirates.
MLBNew York Post

These lower-tier pitchers can make big fantasy baseball difference

Heading into the 2021 fantasy baseball season, there was plenty of debate regarding how to draft starting pitching. Do you draft early and grab the aces, or can you wait and build a solid rotation with pitchers from the third or fourth tier?. As it stands today, both decisions have...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.