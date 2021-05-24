newsbreak-logo
Stockton, CA

3 Movies That Were Filmed in Stockton

Here at Stockton, you’ll discover a flavorful getaway as you explore this culturally rich Northern California destination. With its luscious cuisine, beautifully flowing river, mesmerizing sunsets, lively streets, and world-class museums, Stockton is a place where many directors filmed their movies, including the following:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

One of Hollywood’s iconic directors, Steven Spielberg, directed Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. With more than 20 nominations and 34 wins, the movie gains attention worldwide and becomes an iconic movie of the generation. Starring the biggest names in America, the film casts Harrison Ford and Karen Allen as the lead roles. The story begins in 1936 when Indiana Jones, a professor in archeology, returns for a great adventure.

In search of a golden statue, Indiana ventures into the South American jungle and encounters numerous challenges along the way, including the deadly trap, which he fortunately escapes. Marcus Brody, a museum curator, informs Indiana about The Ark of the Covenant, which they believe can wipe out human existence. As Indiana races to find the biblical artifact before the Nazis, he finds himself in the vast parts of Egypt and Nepal. Continuing his adventure, he meets old and new friends along the way, as well as his arch-rival, Rene Belloq.

Indiana must succeed in his quest to find the Ark before it falls into the hands of the Nazis.

Filming Location:

University of the Pacific, Stockton, California, USA

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Here comes another Indiana Jones movie that the great Steven Spielberg still directs. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is set in 1935, where Indiana arrives in India to find a mystical stone. However, the supposed treasure hunt turns into a rescue mission when he discovers that evil spirits take the children of the local villagers.

Together with a nightclub singer and twelve-year-old Chinese boy, Indiana sets a treasure hunt and a rescue mission, all while they fight the mysterious evil residing in the Temple of Doom. Unfortunately, Indiana falls again into an endless adventure as his old arch-nemesis rises once more to get the mystical stones and rule the world.

With sacrifices, mine car chases, and a blooming romance, there’s never a bland scene in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Filming Location:

University of the Pacific, Stockton, California, USA

The Game (1997)

David Fincher directs this 129-minute mystery-thriller movie titled The Game. It follows the story of a wealthy banker when his life takes a dramatic turn upon participating in a mysterious game that his estranged brother, Conrad, invites him to. Michael Douglas plays the character of Nicholas, a loner who becomes unable to distinguish reality as all kinds of bad and weird things begin happening to him.

The Game starts with harmless pranks that he initially enjoys. But he soon discovers that the Game has a more ulterior motive when it turns into a life-threatening scam. With the help of Christine, a pretend waitress but is an employee of the Game. He learns how Consumer Recreation Services, the mastermind behind the Game, strips his fortune off and plans to leave him dead. With his determination to fight back and protect his remaining wealth, Nicholas stops the Game by infiltrating the CRS.

Full of plot twists and turns, The Game has an intriguing plot that hooks its audience until the end with a surprising twist.

Filming Location:

Ritz-Carlton Hotel - 600 Stockton Street, California, USA

Stockton Tunnel, California, USA

Did you already see these movies, or do you know any other film shot in Stockton? Let me know in the comments...

