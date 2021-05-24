newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

LNG to power investors in the Philippines risk exposure to $14bn in stranded assets

By Institute for Energy Economics, Financial Analysis (IEEFA)
energyvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race to develop liquified natural gas (LNG) import facilities in the Philippines has gone from a marathon to a sprint but potential LNG investors must proceed at their own risk, due to high regulatory and financial uncertainty, according to a new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

