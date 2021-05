Among small SUVs, the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are giants. They both consistently rank among the top-selling vehicles in the U.S. — and it’s unlikely that the addition of fuel-sipping hybrid versions to their respective model lineups will make car shoppers love them any less. With the two compact crossovers constantly battling it out to be America’s SUV sweetheart, it’s only natural that we wound up pitting the 2021 CR-V Hybrid and 2021 RAV4 Hybrid against each other in a head-to-head hybrid showdown.