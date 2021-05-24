newsbreak-logo
Akron, IA

A-W, Hinton, MMCRU and RSM earn points in events

By Allen Hamil, Sports Editor
Le Mars Daily Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Akron-Westfield, Hinton, MMCRU and Remsen St. Mary’s all placed in at least one event at the state meet. Class 1A Akron-Westfield placed in two field events Thursday with sixth place finishes for Ian Blowe in the shot put and Hailey Wilken in the long jump. Blowe followed up with another sixth place finish in the discus on Friday. He had his best throw come on his third attempt to clinch him a spot in the finals for another three attempts, but he was not able to do better than the 150-08 from his third throw which would have gotten him fifth place until Woodbine’s Dylan Hoefer beat it on his final attempt with a 153-10 distance. Woodbine had two in the top five as Layne Pryor won the event by over 22 feet with a distance of 182-09.

