Le Mars, IA

Le Mars boys finish with points from throws, shuttle hurdle relay

By Allen Hamil, Sports Editor
Le Mars Daily Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — With 21 points from just three scoring events, the Le Mars Community boys track and field team finished 14th in the Class 3A standings at the state meet. Brandon Vander Sluis had 16 of those points with a discus win on Thursday followed by a third place shot put finish Friday. Vander Sluis, who entered the event with the top seed distance, led the field after the first three throws with a distance of 56-04.50. He was unable to improve upon that with his three attempts in finals while two others overtook him, event winner Kody Huisman of Pella at 59-04.75 and Garret Wagner of Marion at 56-11.

