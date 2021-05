Sue Barnable, 88, of Le Mars, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars. Sue Carol Barnable was born on Oct. 31, 1931, in Cherokee, the daughter of John James and Marvel (Boggess) Dunn. She was raised in the Le Mars area, later in San Francisco, and upon her return in her junior year of high school, graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1949. After graduation, she worked at Hollanders’ 5 & 10 in Le Mars.