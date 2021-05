Welcome back for another round of FPL captaincy debate!. And then, there were five. That’s right folk, we are officially in the home stretch now, with only five rounds remaining. For those kicking fantasy butt this season, these weeks will be anxiety-ridden. Not that I am having a season to brag about myself, but I have in the past, and I have not forgotten that vertigo-inducing feeling of wanting to climb that little bit higher in the ranks to close out the season but also desperate to hang on to where you are, and not go on a cold streak to take a currently successful year into a mediocre one. For you folks, I wish you the best of luck.