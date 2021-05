ORANGE CITY — The Le Mars Community track and field teams will send a total of 12 events to the Class 3A state meet with six each for the boys and girls. Brandon Vander Sluis earned a spot in two events for the team with wins in both throwing events. His mark of 58-feet in the shot put is a school record, surpassing a 1975 mark of 57-04 from Bill Ross. He added a 171-03 discus toss which was almost 20 feet better than the next best throw. Vander Sluis will bring the top qualifying mark in the shot put and the second best throw in the discus into the state meet.