SVI MAX 3 Troopy is a Street-Legal Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 79

Doc and Marty would have no trouble hitting 88 mph in this one. One of the many weak points of the DeLorean DMC-12 was its engine. The Peugeot-Renault-Volvo 2.8-liter V6 produced just 130 horsepower and struggled to push around the DMC-12's stainless steel body with any gusto; a problem which owners over the years have addressed with engine swaps ranging from Chevrolet V8s to electric drive. But easily the most interesting DeLorean swap so far has to be the transplant of a tuned Kia Stinger GT's turbo V6 engine with an estimated 600+ horsepower. In fact, its owner claims it is the world's most powerful DMC-12.