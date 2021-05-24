SVI MAX 3 Troopy is a Street-Legal Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 79
SVI's MAX 3 Troopy looks like a vehicle straight from a heist movie, but in reality, it's just a heavily modified Toyota Land Cruiser 79. It's designed to be an armored personnel carrier (APC) and also offered in a civilian specification for use in security, riot control, anti-poaching, convoy protection, or just for personal safety. There's room up for up to eight people inside, while the conversion includes removing the soft-skin body of the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and replacing it with an ultra rugged steel body manufactured from armor plate.