Did the Golden State Warriors Waste a Year of Stephen Curry's Prime?

Stephen Curry just wrapped up one of the greatest individual offensive seasons in NBA history. In 34.2 minutes, he averaged 32.0 points, 5.8 assists, and an NBA-record 5.3 threes per game (he now holds the top three spots on that list, by the way). He had seven games with at least 10 threes. The rest of the NBA had six. In April and May, he averaged 37.1 points and 6.5 threes. Over the whole season, when newcomers Kelly Oubre Jr. and James Wiseman were off the floor, Curry put up 38.8 points per 75 possessions.