Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Frontier by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Custer; Frontier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN FRONTIER AND SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1159 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ansley to near Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Ansley, Eustis, Mason City, Oconto, Berwyn, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Westerville, Burr Oak, Gavin Siding, Intersection of Highway 183 and Cumro Road, Buckeye, Block Hill Basin, Pressey State Wildlife Management Area and Cumro. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 73 and 97. Highway 2 between mile markers 281 and 307. Highway 92 between mile markers 300 and 308. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central and southwestern Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov