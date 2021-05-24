newsbreak-logo
Custer County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Frontier by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Custer; Frontier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN FRONTIER AND SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1159 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ansley to near Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Ansley, Eustis, Mason City, Oconto, Berwyn, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Westerville, Burr Oak, Gavin Siding, Intersection of Highway 183 and Cumro Road, Buckeye, Block Hill Basin, Pressey State Wildlife Management Area and Cumro. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 73 and 97. Highway 2 between mile markers 281 and 307. Highway 92 between mile markers 300 and 308. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central and southwestern Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN AND WESTERN CUSTER COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Anselmo to 14 miles northwest of Callaway to 6 miles west of Arnold, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Anselmo, Gandy, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Lillian, Logan, Etna, Milldale, Tarboz Lake, Pleasant Hill, Hoagland and Finchville. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 253 and 274. Highway 92 between mile markers 233 and 273. Highway 83 between mile markers 104 and 110. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska Southwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/. * At 722 PM CDT/622 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Maloney State Recreation Area to 6 miles south of Wallace, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 713 PM CDT, Trained Spotters reported two inch hail in Wallace. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Curtis, Hayes Center, Wallace, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Dickens, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, Maywood, Grainton, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo and Somerset. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 170 and 172. Highway 83 between mile markers 34 and 77. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Blaine County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Loup, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Garfield; Loup; Wheeler FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Custer Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.