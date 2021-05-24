Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN AND WESTERN CUSTER COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Anselmo to 14 miles northwest of Callaway to 6 miles west of Arnold, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Anselmo, Gandy, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Lillian, Logan, Etna, Milldale, Tarboz Lake, Pleasant Hill, Hoagland and Finchville. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 253 and 274. Highway 92 between mile markers 233 and 273. Highway 83 between mile markers 104 and 110. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH