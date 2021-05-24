Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Garfield, Loup by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Loup SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LOUP...GARFIELD...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND EASTERN BLAINE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Rose to 6 miles northwest of Sargent to near Broken Bow. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Burwell, Taylor, Sargent, Merna, Anselmo, Comstock, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Weissert, Westerville, Lillian, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Fox Bayou, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Walworth, Virginia Smith Dam, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area and Homestead Knolls Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 98 and 147. Highway 2 between mile markers 259 and 280. Highway 92 between mile markers 264 and 273.