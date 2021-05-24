newsbreak-logo
Blaine County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Garfield, Loup by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Loup SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LOUP...GARFIELD...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND EASTERN BLAINE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Rose to 6 miles northwest of Sargent to near Broken Bow. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Burwell, Taylor, Sargent, Merna, Anselmo, Comstock, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Weissert, Westerville, Lillian, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Fox Bayou, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Walworth, Virginia Smith Dam, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area and Homestead Knolls Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 98 and 147. Highway 2 between mile markers 259 and 280. Highway 92 between mile markers 264 and 273.

alerts.weather.gov
Blaine County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Loup, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Garfield; Loup; Wheeler FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Custer Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Blaine County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Garfield, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Loup; Rock; Wheeler FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT /7 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Holt, Rock, Brown, Loup, Blaine, Wheeler, Garfield, Boyd, Keya Paha and Eastern Cherry Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT /7 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.