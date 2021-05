The Memphis Grizzlies improved to 2-0 on this week’s home stand with a 133-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks inside FedExForum on Tuesday. Ja Morant was a constant problem for the Mavericks throughout the game and finished with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Dillon Brooks helped close the game in the second half, finishing with 22 points and three steals while John Konchar continued his strong play, contributing 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Brandon Clarke turned in 14 points and nine rebounds to give the frontcourt a boost in the absence of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas.