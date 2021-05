Brooks & Dunn may not have been in attendance at Ree Drummond’s daughter’s wedding, but their music was heard during the father-daughter dance. On Saturday, Ree and Ladd Drummond’s eldest daughter, Alex, married her fiance Mauricio Scott at the family ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. During the emotional dance at the wedding, Alex’s dad was able to share the tender moment despite a neck injury. Ladd, the father of four, walked his eldest child down the aisle just a month after breaking his neck in two places during a head-on collision near their family’s ranch.