newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Enough with the 'sadvertising'

By JEFF PEYTON
laconiadailysun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past year, major brands have shifted their marketing efforts in response to the pandemic and, as you might imagine, started trending toward the somber. Makes sense, looking at it from last March. But it turns out that solemn messaging, mood moderating, whatever you call it, just isn't that...

www.laconiadailysun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Covid#Adweek#24 Hour News#Keynoting#Heineken#Sun#Goodyear#Major Brands#Company#Humor#Funny#Cool Demeanor Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Economycspdailynews.com

Coca-Cola Cuts Its Energy Drink

ATLANTA — The Coca-Cola Co. is discontinuing sales of Coca-Cola Energy in North America. The Atlanta-based beverage company said that as it emerges from the pandemic, its strategy is focused on scaling big bets across a streamlined portfolio and experimenting in an intelligent and disciplined manner. “An important component to...
Businessbizjournals

The Walt Disney Company adds tech vet, Lululemon CEO to board

The Walt Disney Company has added a veteran tech executive and the CEO of Lululemon to its board of directors, effectively immediately. Amy Chang was formerly executive vice president and general manager of collaboration business at Cisco, a company she joined when Cisco in 2018 acquired Accompany, the artificial intelligence-driven relationship intelligence sales platform company she founded. She stepped into an advisory role for the company in 2020.
Marketsmarketprimes.com

By 2025, Flavored Yogurt Market Revenue to Reach USD 60480 Million

Worldwide Flavored Yogurt market size is projected to expand at 3.7 % CAGR over the analysis timeframe from 2019 to 2025, taking the industry valuation of 52350 Million USD in 2019 to 60480 Million USD by the year 2025. Request Sample Copy of this Report- Request Free Sample. The Flavored...
IndustryPackaging Digest

6 Creative Packaging Approaches to Meet Sustainability Goals

More brands are experimenting with packaging formats and researching packaging approaches to be more sustainable. And consumer perceptions of packaging and sustainability are taking a more central role in decision making. It is not just consumers, and the companies, who are starting to demand a closer look at sustainability when...
TV & Videosmartechseries.com

Flashtalking and BrightLine Partner to Unlock Interactive Personalized Advertising across Premium CTV Properties

Partnership extends personalized, interactive advertising and creative formats into the wider CTV/OTT ecosystem. Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative messaging, and unified insights, announced that it has formed an exclusive partnership with enhanced CTV ad leader, BrightLine, to extend personalized interactive advertising and advanced ad format capabilities to CTV/OTT environments. Given its comprehensive footprint of SDK partnerships across all leading OTT apps, including Hulu, NBCU, Discovery Networks, among many others, BrightLine provides omnichannel advertisers sizable distribution of advanced and engageable ad experiences, while Flashtalking brings to bear multi-format dynamic creative personalization capabilities at scale across its global client base.
Businesscampaignlive.com

Movers & Shakers: Amazon, Clubhouse, McDonalds, Lego and more

Groupon named FCB as its global creative agency, parting ways with TBWA\Chiat\Day after hiring it as agency of record in 2020. Bentley Motors signed Iris Experiential Agency as its AOR for three more years. Prudential selected StrawberryFrog to lead its multi-platform brand marketing. New Moon Agency won business from Porsche,...
Businesshfndigital.com

IMC taps Furlong for new CEO post at Juniper

ATLANTA — International Market Centers, a Blackstone portfolio company, is adding William B. (Bill) Furlong to the new position of CEO of Juniper, IMC’s omnichannel B2B e-commerce platform, effective June 1. Furlong brings 25 years of digital innovation and leadership experience, including 11 years with Expedia Group. “We are thrilled...
Beauty & FashionZacks.com

Nu Skin (NUS) Looks Buoyant on Product Launches & Online Sales

NUS - Free Report) appears well positioned on the back of focus on innovation and effective product launches. Moreover, the company’s efforts to strengthen sales leaders and expand the customer base have been working well. These were reflected in first-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year as well as beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
BusinessPosted by
Creative Bloq

Pepsi trolls Coca-Cola in provocative new ads

Like Apple vs Microsoft and McDonald's vs Burger King, Coca-Cola vs Pepsi is one of the most famous brand rivalries around. One of said cola brands is arguably a little more ubiquitous than the other – and Pepsi is making light of its role as the underdog in a series of amusing new ads.
Port Washington, NYTimes Union

Mobile Accessory Sales See Positive First Quarter After Challenging 2020, Reports NPD

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Following a challenging 2020, sales in the U.S. of mobile accessories including cases, screen protectors, and mobile power items saw a return to growth in the first quarter of 2021. Double-digit revenue losses in 2020 were replaced by double-digit gains in Q1 for mobile phone cases (+18%), while screen protector sales grew 9%, and mobile power accessories were up 38%, according to NPD’s Retail Tracking Service.
BusinessDesign Taxi

Pepsi Discovers Its Logo On Packaging Of Fast-Food Chains Claimed By Coke

Pepsi is too self-assured to be sneaky as it poaches Coca-Cola’s fast-food partners in zippy new advertisements. The humorous campaign depicts three familiar food mascots with Pepsi and burgers in hand, because “burgers go better with Pepsi.”. While the faces of the characters are cut off, their vibrant outfits and...
Industrybaltimorenews.net

Calcium Chloride Overview and Trends

The Calcium Carbonate industry is one that has continued to grow despite the economic downturn in many countries throughout the world. The use of this product can be traced back to the first building structures in North America, which was created from lime and rock salt. Throughout history, early man discovered that adding these two natural ingredients to stone caused their strength and durability. Because of this discovery, the use of calcium chloride was born.
Economyjust-drinks.com

Why consumers have intensified their focus on drinks packaging - research in focus

The use of advanced materials in packaging can be hugely beneficial to FMCG brand owners looking for solutions that benefit their business, the consumer and the environment, says a new thematic research paper from GlobalData. According to the report, Advanced Materials in Packaging, leading companies are increasingly finding ways for their packaging to be used, reused or recycled "without compromising on form or function" as the focus on sustainability becomes ever stronger.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Beyond Meat vs. Coca Cola

Last September, I compared Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) as two opposing plays on packaged foods. Beyond Meat, which made history as the first plant-based meat maker to go public in 2019, was a rare high-growth stock in a sector filled with slow-growth companies. Coca-Cola, one of the world's largest beverage companies, was one of those mature stalwarts.