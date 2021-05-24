newsbreak-logo
St. Thomas softball returns to Division III College World Series

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Thomas softball team is returning to the Division III College World Series after beating top-seeded St. Olaf 3-0 for an NCAA regional title in Waverly, Iowa. Kendall Hopkins and Kierstin Anderson-Glass combined on a three-hit shutout for the Tommies, who are 8-0 in postseason play and begin the CWS on Thursday in Salem, Va. Outgoing coach John Tschida is looking to guide the Tommies to a third D-III championship, joining the ones he guided them to in 2004 and '05.

