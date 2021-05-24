The temperature rollercoaster continues
After a cool day yesterday, temperatures are warming up to near 60 today, and near 80 tomorrow. Thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon today as a front moves through the area, which will switch the wind from the east to the southwest overnight tonight. The southwest wind will help temperatures tomorrow warm up to near 80, but be a bit gusty at times with gusts up to 30 mph. We cool off again overnight tomorrow tonight into Wednesday, highs staying in the 60s for Wednesday afternoon. A chance of showers returns for Thursday, with cooler temperatures around 50. We will start to warm up as we head into Memorial Day weekend, with many temperatures back into the 60s and 70s.