Out of the past: May 24

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston will receive more than $18,000 in state funds for its Weed & Seed program, Gov. Mel Carnahan announced during a visit yesterday; Operation Weed & Seed, conducted through the U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis, was introduced in Sikeston about a year ago in an effort to control the city's drug problem and the resulting violence; the Department of Social Services will issue an $18,000 grant to pay a Weed & Seed director's salary for one year; the Department of Public Safety will give money to the city's community-oriented policing program.