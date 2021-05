So far, we’ve seen about 15 seconds of footage from Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” but the excitement for this new superhero franchise is already off the charts. A good portion of that buzz has to come from the fact that Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao is behind the camera for the film. But perhaps most of the hype comes from the star-studded cast that Marvel has put together including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, and Salma Hayek, among many others. And according to Hayek, the call she received from Marvel about the film was an utter shock, as the actress believed her superhero days were well behind her.