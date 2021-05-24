newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Leftist racial agitation damages and divides America

By David Limbaugh
Southeast Missourian
 5 days ago

Just when you think racial agitators can’t get more outrageous and ridiculous, they do. We see fruits of this evil obsession every single day. Throughout the pandemic, the media preached that historical racism in the United States disproportionately impacted African Americans. Hollywood bombards us with race-shaming on show after show, using fictional characters to lecture us on the pervasiveness of white supremacy, stirring racial resentment and division in the name of healing.

Counterpoint: Anti-China rhetoric fuels anti-Asian hate

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are increasingly targets for violence and hatred. This is the direct result of anti-Asian and anti-China rhetoric spread by former President Donald Trump, his allies and the media, to distract from their failures to confront COVID-19. John Rash's column "A cold start to Biden-era China...
The Reckoning – a Year of Racial Awareness in America

It’s been a year of reckoning, a year of racial awareness in America. One year ago this week, a man named George Floyd was murdered in the streets of Minneapolis. The world watched and cried as a white man knelt on a Black man’s neck for over 9 minutes. The world watched as a grown man called out for his mother who had long since passed, and then died uncomforted in the streets of America. One year.
Red Jahncke: Radical beliefs are deployed by anti-racism crusaders

A white minister in the small nearly all-white (99.8% non-Black) town of Lyme-Old Lyme claims to be collaborating with the local school system “to teach the history of racism and enslavement in the area” as one part of a social justice project launched by his church last summer. Another part involves police accountability.
Prominent leftist suddenly sees that violence is bad, but for the wrong reason

The death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, sparked an extraordinary wave of anti-police protests. While most of those protests were peaceful, many turned violent as protestors or interlopers resorted to looting and rioting. Billions of dollars’ worth of property was stolen or destroyed, buildings were burned to the ground, and lives were lost.
The Fight to Whitewash American History

Conservatives are introducing bills across the country that would limit the teaching of racism and slavery. Conservative lawmakers are spearheading a nationwide effort to whitewash American history and suppress freedom of speech in public schools and colleges across the country. Republicans have introduced bills in more than 15 states that would drastically limit discussions of race in the classroom and would effectively prohibit any mention of white privilege and white supremacy.
‘There is a fight going on’: Joy Reid on America’s racial history

Joy says, “too many people want to keep Americans blindly numb to the raw, racial violence in our collective past. They want Americans to just shut up and feel good about America’s founding, and sing from the hymnal so they don't have to think about dealing with the repercussions of our true history and the need for repair.”
Black Lives Matter fights disinformation to keep the movement strong

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and protests erupted worldwide. Support for Black Lives Matter — the movement that actually began as a hashtag in 2013 — surged. To this day, posts on social media continue to call for racial justice and an end to police brutality.
America's monument to White victimhood

Stone Mountain is a monument to a myth about the Confederacy, but historian Nicole Hemmer writes that it is also the embodiment of a mindset -- a politics of grievance and entitlement that has shaped American life for decades and has always been about the retention of power by the few at the expense of everyone else.
Anti-racism crusade built on dubious triad of beliefs

A white minister in the small all-White (99.8% non-Black) Connecticut town of Lyme-Old Lyme (pop 10,000) claims to be collaborating with the local school system “to teach the history of racism and enslavement in the area” as one part of a social justice project launched by his church last summer. Another part involves police accountability.
What racism keeps forgetting

White people and Black people. It’s a back and forth that’s as old as the United States. Here's the thing about racism — It’s a human construct, much like money. What that means is that these concepts only exist within our scope of existence. These are not things that can really be measured by any exact science, so no matter how many people abide by these perspectives, they will never graduate to anything more than institutions that we — the masses — choose to live by.
Poll: More Americans believe anti-Asian hate rising

WASHINGTON — A majority of Americans across racial and ethnic groups believe discrimination has worsened in the last year against Asian Americans, who became the target of attacks after being unfairly blamed for the coronavirus pandemic. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 60% of...
The Triad of Radical Ideas Behind the Anti-Racism Crusade

Reverend Steven R. Jungkeit, a white minister in the small all-White (99.8% non-Black) Connecticut town of Lyme-Old Lyme (pop 10,000) claims to be collaborating with the local school system “to teach the history of racism and enslavement in the area” as one part of a social justice project launched by his church last summer. Another part involves police accountability.
Akwasi Owusu-Bempah on the legacy of George Floyd and anti-Black racism in Canada

U of T Mississauga researcher Akwasi Owusu-Bempah led a study that found Black men are disproportionately represented in Ontario’s prisons (photo by Brian Summers) George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in Minneapolis one year ago this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for over nine minutes. The killing, recorded on video and viewed widely on social media and the news, sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and around the world.
Why conservatives oppose critical race theory

Glenn Beck called it “the knockout punch for America.” Tucker Carlson says it’s a “noxious lie.”. Critical race theory has also been called anti-American propaganda, a cult and a virus that is more dangerous in the long term than COVID-19. It’s hard to find a conservative voice that hasn’t denounced it in the past few weeks, giving the fractured GOP a unifying issue.
The Fight Against the Destruction of Black People

“In America there is no such thing as Democrat or Republican anymore. In America you have liberals and conservatives. The only people living in the past who think in terms of I’m a Democrat or Republican, is the American Negro. He’s the one that runs around bragging about party affiliation. He’s the one that sticks to the Democrat or sticks to the Republican. But white people are divided into two groups, liberals and conservative. The Democrats who are conservative, vote with the Republicans who are conservative. The Democrats who are liberal vote with the Republicans that are liberal. The white liberal aren’t white people who are for independence, who are moral and ethical in their thinking. They are just a faction of white people that are jockeying for power. The same as the white conservative is a faction of white people that are jockeying for power. They are fighting each other for power and prestige, and the one that is the football in the game is the Negro, 20 million black people.”