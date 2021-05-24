'My Hero Academia' Season 5, Episode 10 Spoilers, Release Date Out

Round 3 reaches its end on this week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Match 3 Conclusion", and turns out both teams from Class 1-A and 1-B really did go Plus Ultra. On the Class 1-A side, we have Team Iida with Todoroki, Ojiro, and Shoji; on Class 1-B we have Team Tetsutetsu with Sen, Pony, and Juzo. During the last episode, we got hints this would be a close battle and how right those hints were. Tenya starts off by escaping the ice where Juzo had trapped him in, showing off his new Super move: Recipro Turbo. He manages to get the upper hand on Juzo who runs away. Despite not being quite able to control it yet, Tenya manages to save Ojiro from Sen and put Sen in jail. Even while getting questioned by Sen, Tenya mentions it is what his brother would have done and goes back into battle. While Deku is watching he mentions Tenya is now faster than Gran Torino with his new move.