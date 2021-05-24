newsbreak-logo
'My Hero Academia' Season 5, Episode 10 Spoilers, Release Date Out

By Tarun Mazumdar
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"My Hero Academia" Season 5, Episode 10 is releasing Saturday. The last fight of the tournament is on as Deku and Shinso come face-to-face for a battle of the Quirks. "My Hero Academia" Season 5, Episode 10 (Episode 98) will show Deku in action along with Ochako, Ashido and Mineta. The new episode is titled "That Which is Inherited."

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hiro Shimono
Person
Eri Kitamura
Person
Aoi Yūki
Person
Hiroshi Kamiya
Person
Daiki Yamashita
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#The Episodes#Official Trailer#Release Date#Ochako Ashido#Nobuhiko#Hawks#Crunchyroll#Quirks#Fight
ComicsInternational Business Times

'My Hero Academia' Chapter 313 Spoilers: Lady Nagant's Mission

"My Hero Academia" Chapter 313 is coming out this Sunday. All For One and Lady Nagant enter a contract to deliver a death blow to the heroes. The fight between Izuku Midoriya and Lady Nagant will likely continue in "My Hero Academia" Chapter 313. During All For One's raid at...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Dives Into the Origins of All For One's Mysterious Assassin

My Hero Academia dived into the origins of All For One's mysterious new assassin with the newest chapter of the series. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has kicked off the Final Act of the series, and it's been a whole new kind of My Hero Academia. Knowing that All For One and Tomura Shigaraki would be on the hunt for One For All, Izuku Midoriya has now left U.A. Academy and is now fighting on his own with some far support from Endeavor and the other top heroes. But things took a far deadlier turn with the previous chapter.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 E08 Turns Up The Heat on "Match 3": Review

Round 3 reaches its end on this week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Match 3 Conclusion", and turns out both teams from Class 1-A and 1-B really did go Plus Ultra. On the Class 1-A side, we have Team Iida with Todoroki, Ojiro, and Shoji; on Class 1-B we have Team Tetsutetsu with Sen, Pony, and Juzo. During the last episode, we got hints this would be a close battle and how right those hints were. Tenya starts off by escaping the ice where Juzo had trapped him in, showing off his new Super move: Recipro Turbo. He manages to get the upper hand on Juzo who runs away. Despite not being quite able to control it yet, Tenya manages to save Ojiro from Sen and put Sen in jail. Even while getting questioned by Sen, Tenya mentions it is what his brother would have done and goes back into battle. While Deku is watching he mentions Tenya is now faster than Gran Torino with his new move.
Video GamesGamespot

25 Minutes Of My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Gameplay

Now available on the Google Play Store and iOS Store. We play as Deku and Kaminari as we take down some enemy foes and bosses. My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero lets players challenge each other in PVP or take on the Allied Assault in co-op mode. New content will be released every month, adding more of the players’ favorite heroes and villains.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Sees Bakugo Join The Fray

The Joint Training Exercise Arc currently has Class 1-A and Class 1-B with one win each, thanks to the latest battle of the UA Academy "Civil War" that resulted in a tie during its third battle among students, and with the fourth fight now beginning, it seems as if Bakugo is finally getting the chance to show off his Quirk and eccentric personality once again. With Bakugo being joined by the likes of Cellophane, Earphone Jack, and Sugarman, the explosive hero has many wondering if he will be able to control his temper to pull off a win against his rivals.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Uncovers the Hero Origins Behind Lady Nagant

My Hero Academia has revealed the details of its mysterious new villain! This elite sniper was revealed to be hunting Deku at the end of My Hero Academia manga chapter 311, but fans have been wondering about her identity and significance to the larger My Hero Academia mythos (if any). Well, as it turns out, My Hero Academia chapter 312 confirms that this sniper villain, "Lady Nagant" is indeed a character of significance - with a significant history in the world of My Hero Academia. If you want the full spoilers on Lady Nagant's origin and powers, read on below!
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Continues to Surpass Streaming Expectations

My Hero Academia is continuing to surpass all kinds of streaming expectations with Season 5 of the anime series! The series recently returned for its fifth season as part of the Spring 2021 schedule, and with the celebration of its fifth anniversary Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has been on a bigger high than ever. It seems anime has hit a major wave of new popularity in the United States over the past year (if the success of films such as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train had been any indication), and that's good news for My Hero Academia.
Video GamesIGN

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Officially Launches With a New Trailer

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero – a new open-world mobile RPG – launches today, and we can exclusively reveal its brand new trailer. The action-packed new trailer offers fans a better look at the open-world action-RPG, which is available to download today on iTunes and Google Play. The game is available in English and accessible to fans in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Scandinavia. New content will be released every month, with more characters expected to be added at a later date.
Comicsweirdnewsledger.com

My Hero Academia introduces a new character for the World Heroes Mission movie

My Hero Academia prepares everything for the premiere of its next film, which has already raised enormous expectations among fans of the series, especially now that a new character has been introduced and confirmed to appear in World Heroes Mission. The official account of the feature film on Twitter has...
ComicsAnime News Network

Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! Anime Casts Ryūnosuke Watanuki, Ryohei Kimura

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Itsumo Togashi's Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! Sagashitemiyō Mijika na Tori-tachi (We Found a Blue Feather! Let's Seek Out Nearby Birds) picture book revealed two new cast members for the anime on Monday. Ryūnosuke Watanuki will play Fukurō (Owl, first image below), while Ryohei Kimura will play Ooruri (Blue-and-White Flycatcher, second image).
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals Lady Nagant's Gifted Quirk

If you haven't been paying attention to My Hero Academia, you should know things have gotten really intense in its current arc. While season five focuses on its own story, the manga is miles ahead with its take on Izuku. The hero is going it alone in an effort to save society, but a hired gun just made things harder for Deku thanks to her gifted quirk.
ComicsComicBook

Did My Hero Academia Just Pay Homage to One Piece?

My Hero Academia and One Piece are two of the biggest Shonen franchises in the world today, with both Kohei Horikoshi and Eiichiro Oda crafting insanely large worlds of heroes and villains that have resonated among anime fans throughout the years, and it seems as if the former has paid homage to the Straw Hat Pirates in its latest chapter. With both series apparently marching toward their respective finales, with the adventures of Midoriya in its "End Game" and the journey of the Straw Hats coming to a close within the "next five years", the impact of these anime series cannot be overstated.