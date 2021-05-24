Philippines based RCBC Reports Dramatic Surge in Digital Payments Volume following COVID Outbreak

SMS gross margin is expected to improve by approximately 30% compared to last year. Top-up revenue could increase by as much as 1000% from the current quarter's revenues. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully entered into a volume-based contract with China Mobile Fujian. Management believes this contract will result in an approximate 30% improvement in gross margin on the Company's SMS business. The contract negotiations results from years of collaboration between the two parties and FingerMotion's subsidiary, JiuGe, plans to continue to strengthen that collaboration by providing high-quality service to the end users. China Mobile Fujian currently has approximately 30 million or more online subscribers, which is about 70% of the market share in the province of Fujian (source: China Mobile, https://www.10086.cn/aboutus/culture/intro/province_culture_intro/fj/).