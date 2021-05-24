newsbreak-logo
Philippines based RCBC Reports Dramatic Surge in Digital Payments Volume following COVID Outbreak

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas revealed that it has seen dramatic growth in its digital payments volume during the last year. The value of InstaPay and PESONet money transfers of RCBC Online and its mobile banking app surged 293% when compared to volumes reported in March 2020 (when awareness of COVID and community quarantine in the Philippines began).

www.crowdfundinsider.com
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking: India based Paytm Payments Bank Reports Strong Growth and Continued Support for UPI

India-based Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) says it’s “revolutionizing” the nation’s digital banking sector which has grown significantly during the past four years. Today, Paytm Payments Bank offers modern Internet banking services that are accessible via smartphones. Paytm provides current and savings accounts, fixed deposits with partnered banks, net-banking, debit cards, wallets, FASTag payments, and support for UPI, which is an instant real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India.
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Shuchi Bansal: Social commerce poised to expand footprint in India

May 27—Vidit Aatrey, the young founder of social commerce platform Meesho, wears success lightly on his sleeve. Last month, Meesho, which connects manufacturers with resellers marketing products to consumers through social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, gained unicorn status after raising $300 million in a new funding round led by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.
Marketsinvezz.com

BankDhofar adopts RippleNet to expedite cross-border payments to India

BankDhofar users will be able to send up to 1,000.00 OMR (£1,838.90) to India instantly. BankDhofar adopted RippleNet to make its mobile banking system more effective. Per BankDhofar’s Head of Digital Banking, the bank aims to expand this service to other countries. Oman’s second-largest bank, BankDhofar, has joined hands with...
Economyforkast.news

Indonesia to launch digital rupiah as online payments soar

Indonesia is planning to launch a digital version of its national currency, central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday. Bank Indonesia is currently looking at potential platforms for the digital rupiah, and has made developing digital payment systems a policy priority amid strong growth in online transactions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Retailaithority.com

Digital Payment Adoption and Contactless Payments Surge Three Years Ahead of Expectations

New report from Blackhawk Network examines global shopping and payment preferences. As consumer spending returns, a new report from global payments provider, Blackhawk Network, has found that the 2020 eCommerce surge created shopper affinity around the world for retailers that offer digital payments. The findings of the Global Digital Payments study were based on a survey of more than 13,000 respondents in nine countries which represent nearly half of the world’s card payment volume. The report found that surveyed shoppers across all regions reported they spend more money and have a deeper connection with retailers that offer more digital payment methods. Across all regions, 69% of digital wallet users surveyed reported shopping more often since using a digital wallet, and 54% report spending more money at retailers where they can use digital payments.
Brazil, INcrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Payments Fintech SafetyPay Adds PIX as Payment Method in Brazil

a digital alternative payments platform offering solutions across Latin America (LatAm) and European markets, has announced the implementation of PIX as a payment method in Brazil, in order to support instant payments with QR codes. SafetyPay aims to facilitate the transfer of funds and payments via smartphones in real-time,...
Economyaithority.com

Novus Technologies Selects TNS To Transform Its Philippines Payments Infrastructure

Payment service provider Novus Technologies has launched its ATM-as-a-Service in the Philippines after signing a new agreement with Transaction Network Services (TNS). This will diversify and strengthen Novus Technologies’ payments infrastructure in the Philippines and its regional backbone network to Sri Lanka. “By working with TNS to deploy these ATM...
Economythepaypers.com

Philippines testing a new payments framework

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and other partners in Philippines are testing a new payments framework called PhilPaSSplus. As the country’s chief financial regulator says, the Philippine economy can expect to see faster, more efficient, and safer transactions and money transfers once an improved payments framework is adopted fully by the central bank and its private sector partners.
Cell Phonesaustinnews.net

FingerMotion Successfully Negotiates Volume-Based Contract with China Mobile Fujian

SMS gross margin is expected to improve by approximately 30% compared to last year. Top-up revenue could increase by as much as 1000% from the current quarter's revenues. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully entered into a volume-based contract with China Mobile Fujian. Management believes this contract will result in an approximate 30% improvement in gross margin on the Company's SMS business. The contract negotiations results from years of collaboration between the two parties and FingerMotion's subsidiary, JiuGe, plans to continue to strengthen that collaboration by providing high-quality service to the end users. China Mobile Fujian currently has approximately 30 million or more online subscribers, which is about 70% of the market share in the province of Fujian (source: China Mobile, https://www.10086.cn/aboutus/culture/intro/province_culture_intro/fj/).
Marketsetfstrategy.com

LGIM launches digital payments ETF

Legal & General Investment Management has launched a new thematic equity ETF in Europe providing exposure to companies poised to benefit from the global transition to a cashless economy. The L&G Digital Payments UCITS ETF has listed on the London Stock Exchange in US dollars (DPAY LN) and pound sterling...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Philippine reports highest daily COVID-19 cases in 4 weeks

MANILA, May 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines reported 8,748 new coronavirus infections on Friday, its highest single-day increase this month. Its health ministry said areas outside the capital region, the epicentre, have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases as well as an increase in usage of healthcare facilities. Deaths rose by 187 on Friday to 20,566 overall. The Philippines has recorded 1.2 million coronavirus cases.
Technologythepaypers.com

CSI launches digital document solution for financial institutions

Computer Services Inc (CSI) has announced the launch of CSI InfoSlips, a globally deployed, digital document engagement solution for banks and regulated organisations. The product created by the provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions is meant to transform the statement and customer communication experience, as per the press release.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba Cloud, IBM , Salesforce

Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size study, by Type (Application Platform As A Service, Infrastructure Platform As A Service, Database Platform As A Service, Others), Deployment (Public, Private), Organisation size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Consumer Goods And Retail, Information Technology And Information Technology-enabled Services, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Energy And Utility, Other Verticals) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Platform as a Service (PaaS) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Platform as a Service (PaaS) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Economyjumbonews.co.uk

Philippines Life Insurance Market Report- Opportunities | Sun Life of Canada, Philippine AXA Life Insurance Corp

The research reports on Philippines Life Insurance Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Philippines Life Insurance Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Philippines Life Insurance Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Businessfinovate.com

Paysend Secures $125 Million in Series B Led by One Peak

In a round led by One Peak, and featuring participation from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermès GPE, Plug and Play, and others, U.K.-based mobile payments platform Paysend has secured $125 million in Series B funding. The round takes the company’s total capital to more than $700 million according to estimates from TechCrunch, and puts the firm in a position to expand geographically, add talent, and develop new products.
Economyfinextra.com

Banks go to war against fintechs - CapGemini World Fintech report

FinTechs are approaching their next maturity milestone – profitability – as they demonstrated resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic with verticals recording double-digit growth despite sector-wide operational and financial challenges. In response to FinTechs’ growing popularity among consumers and close proximity to profits, traditional banks are creating digital-only entities to appeal...
Currenciescrowdfundinsider.com

London based Digital Asset Manager CoinShares Reports Largest Bitcoin Outflows on Record of Over $98M

Investment Strategist at London-based CoinShares, a digital asset manager focused on expanding access to the cryptocurrency ecosystem while serving as a “trusted partner” for its clients, notes in a blog post published on Tuesday (May 18) that for the week ending 17 May 2021, Bitcoin (BTC) saw the largest outflows on record totaling $98 million last week.
NFLForbes

Consumer Ownership Of Digital Wallets Is Surging, But Will The Trend Hold?

Digital wallets have had a big year thanks, in part, to the pandemic: new data from the latest FIS PACE research finds that 32% of mobile wallet users now have three or more mobile wallets—like Apple Pay, Google Pay and others—downloaded on their smartphones, up from just 21% a year ago. And it’s not just younger generations – although Gen Z and Millennials are increasing the number of wallets they use at the greatest rate, with some Millennials claiming to use as many as nine mobile wallets.