newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The return of Catfish baseball at Capaha Field

Southeast Missourian
 5 days ago

The boys of summer will be back in action this week as the Cape Catfish kick off their 2021 season. The team had a tremendous inaugural season in 2019 that included a championship run, falling just short to Chillicothe in Game 3 of the Prospect League Championship. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. College and high school sports were canceled in the spring, but the Catfish had hoped to play an abbreviated schedule later in the summer. With several teams unable to play because of pandemic lockdowns, the Prospect League was forced to cancel the season.

www.semissourian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Baseball Players#Home Game#Home Field#Team Sports#Capaha Field#The Southeast Missourian#River Eagle Distributing#Catfish Baseball#Catfish Coverage#Catfish Management#Championship Night#Spring#Manager Steve Larkin#Talented Players#This Week#Game Stories#On Field Promotions#Chillicothe#Concerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
MLBPosted by
KFIL Radio

100% Capacity Returns to Target Field the Beginning of July

The Minnesota Twins announced last night that Target Field will be operating at 100% capacity starting at the beginning of July. This comes after new guidelines from the CDC and Governor Walz were announced yesterday. Getting to 100% capacity, though, will come in steps. When Will Target Field be at...
MLBideastream.org

Progressive Field Will Return To Full Capacity In June

Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians baseball team, will be open to full capacity June 2 and masks will be optional for all fans, the team announced Tuesday. The ballpark will return to pre-pandemic operations the same day Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and most coronavirus related health orders.
Sportsspotoncolorado.com

Titans track and field returns to action

"I want to show them they can make physical and mental changes that will positively affect their lives" [ by Than Acuff ] Track and field is back, just like the other spring sports that missed out last year due to COVID. And this will be the first official season that Mitchell...
Baseballbaytobaynews.com

Big 44-team DIAA baseball state tournament field unveiled

DOVER — Fourteen Henlopen Conference teams along with Delmarva Christian were all on the 44-team DIAA baseball bracket that was determined this afternoon. All 48 teams in the state were given the option of playing in the tourney after last year’s season was wiped out by the pandemic. St. Georges...
Elysian Fields, TXpanolawatchman.com

Baseball: Elysian Fields sweeps Mt. Vernon at area

EMORY — Ryan Wilkerson tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Jackson Illingworth pitched 6.1 strong innings for the Yellowjackets as Elysian Fields completed an area round sweep of Mount Vernon with a 3-2 win. Illingworth struck out five and walked three, giving up two earned runs on six...
Footballgulfcounty.news

Spring football returns to Shark Field

After not being able to play spring football last year due to COVID-19, Port St. Joe head coach Tanner Jones is excited about the Tiger Sharks' return to a sense of normalcy this year, and that things were “so far, so good.”. Jones saw “a lot of potential, a lot...
MLBwebbweekly.com

Bowman Field Baseball is Back!

In any business or organization, the need to go to Plan B doesn’t always produce positive outcomes. Still, for the Williamsport Crosscutters, that fallback position has been greeted with smiling faces and open arms as the result of Pennsylvania’s relaxed COVID restrictions allowing ballparks across the state to operate at 100% capacity. While the newly renamed Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, won’t be at full capacity for their home opener, it won’t be long until the ballpark welcome 2,600 fans into the park.
Bridgehampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Baseball Returns to Bridgehampton

For the first time in 42 years a Bridgehampton High School baseball team, sporting the school's black and gold colors and Killer Bee logo, took the field at Sag Harbor's Mashashimuet Park Friday afternoon, a balmy one that seemed made for America's pastime. Reviving baseball at Bridgehampton has been the...
MLBperutribune.com

Lester, Schwarber return to Wrigley Field with Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug. “I think I told him I would tell him good luck but I wouldn’t mean it. He laughed,” Ross said. “He looks great. ... I love the guy, so it’s just good to see him.”
BaseballWCTV

ACC baseball tournament to allow full capacity at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that this year’s ACC baseball tournament will operate at full capacity. The ACC says the decision came after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a lifting of limits on mass gatherings. Florida State is one of the 12 teams competing...
MLBMLB

Bucs announce plan for Hayes' return to field

Ke’Bryan Hayes’ long-awaited return to game action -- at the Minor League level, for the time being -- is upon us. Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Hayes, the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball, will begin a rehab assignment “in the next day or so” with Triple-A Indianapolis, which is on the road in St. Paul, Minn.
Athens, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan baseball sweeps Athens Christian, advances to state finals at Coolray Field

ATHENS — Wesleyan’s baseball team swept into the Class A Private finals with a Saturday sweep at Athens Christian in the Final Four. The Wolves battled for a 6-4 win in Game 1 before finishing off the sweep with 9-4 victory in the nightcap, setting up a showdown with Region 7-A Private champion Mount Paran in the championship series. The state finals begin with a May 21 doubleheader at 5 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville with the if necessary Game 3 scheduled for May 22 at noon.
Page County, VADaily News-Record

Page's Williams Defied Odds In Return To Field

With his son just a few feet away, plugged up to an assortment of different machines and a feeding tube down his throat and nose, Tim Williams’ voice began to tremble as he recalled the conversation he had with doctors. “He’s not going to die on me, is he?” Williams...
College SportsWILX-TV

NCAA Baseball Tournament Field Soon to be Announced

-Automatic bids for the NCAA Tournament are on the line as conference baseball tournaments begin in earnest this week. The 16 NCAA regional hosts will be announced Sunday and the rest of the 64-team field next Monday. There are 30 automatic qualifiers instead of 31 this year because the Ivy League canceled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top seeds in Power Five conferences are Notre Dame in the ACC, Texas in the Big 12, and Arkansas in the SEC. The Big Ten’s Nebraska and Pac-12′s Arizona locked up bids by winning regular-season titles.
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Field set for 2021 OVC Baseball Championship

The 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship field is set. The event will be held May 27-29 at The Ballpark at Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee. This year marks the 42nd OVC Baseball Tournament (the first elimination style event was held in 1979) and first since May 2019, as last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. It also marks the return to the venue that previously hosted the OVC Championship from 2010-16.
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Ace Connor Prielipp Facing Tommy John Surgery

Alabama sophomore pitcher and Preseason First Team All-American Connor Prielipp will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the baseball season and the entire 2022 season according to D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers. Prielipp only appeared in three games in 2021 for Alabama, leaving a big hole in the Crimson Tide's rotation this year.
Whitehall, MIshorelinemedia.net

Whitehall baseball falls to Fruitport at Marsh Field

MUSKEGON — Whitehall took its turn at Marsh Field last Friday, falling to Fruitport in a single game, 5-1. The Vikings scored their only run in the top of the first inning, but were shut down from there as Trojan pitcher Mayson Whitlow fired a one-hit complete game and struck out 13 while walking three. Connor Young got Whitehall's lone hit.