The return of Catfish baseball at Capaha Field

The boys of summer will be back in action this week as the Cape Catfish kick off their 2021 season. The team had a tremendous inaugural season in 2019 that included a championship run, falling just short to Chillicothe in Game 3 of the Prospect League Championship. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. College and high school sports were canceled in the spring, but the Catfish had hoped to play an abbreviated schedule later in the summer. With several teams unable to play because of pandemic lockdowns, the Prospect League was forced to cancel the season.