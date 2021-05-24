newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Speak Out 5/24/21

Southeast Missourian
 5 days ago

The GOP has cast their lot with Donald Trump but forgot to check the latest polls before doing so. Trump’s polling at a paltry 32% in national polls and more Republicans are beginning to put party over Trump. Sure, stick with Trump, what better way to keep the Democrats in the White House.

