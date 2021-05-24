newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The NZD has fallen away as Asian currencies went off the boil, and growth re-ratings in the US and UK take the initiative

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

The ongoing concerns about a reduction in US monetary stimulus continued to weigh on markets on Friday after strong US PMI data. The purchasing manager index, one of the most up-to date economic …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Nzd#Currencies#Purchasing Manager#Asian Markets#Pmi#Uk#Nzd#Monetary Stimulus#Initiative#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Following US economic growth higher

USD/JPY gains its highest close since March 30. Modest technical break on Thursday was aided by US Treasury rates. US statistics show a rapidly accelerating economy as Japan lingers. Nonfarm Payrolls on June 4 crucial for the USD/JPY. FXStreet Forecast poll predicts a technical retreat in the USD/JPY. The USD/JPY...
Businessbullionvault.com

Rush to Buy Gold Among Central Banks as US Inflation Outruns Interest Rates by Most Since 1975

PRICES to buy gold headed on Friday for their 3rd highest month-end ever and the highest weekly finish in London since early November, eve of the first successful Covid vaccine trials announcement, amid rumors of heavy central-bank gold buying, a fresh rise in crude oil and other industrial input costs, plus the highest inflation on the US Fed's preferred measure in nearly 3 decades.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
BusinessThe Independent

Asian shares mostly higher on upbeat US jobs, growth data

Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. President Joe Biden s proposal fo r a $6 trillion budget also boosted buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.1% and...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan dollar strengthens, most Asian currencies flat

May 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.890 109.8 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3238 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 27.740 27.822 +0.30 Korean won 1117.700 1118.1 +0.04 Baht 31.310 31.29 -0.06 Peso 47.955 47.91 -0.09 Rupiah 14300.000 14285 -0.10 Rupee 72.590 72.59 0.00 Ringgit 4.140 4.138 -0.05 Yuan 6.376 6.384 +0.13 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.890 103.24 -6.05 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3209 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 27.740 28.483 +2.68 Korean won 1117.700 1086.20 -2.82 Baht 31.310 29.96 -4.31 Peso 47.955 48.01 +0.11 Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82 Rupee 72.590 73.07 +0.65 Ringgit 4.140 4.0400 -2.42 Yuan 6.376 6.5283 +2.39 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
Businessmymixfm.com

COVID-19 toll on Indian economy deepens, jobs crisis to worsen: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s economic outlook has weakened again, albeit slightly, with worst-case scenario forecasts suggesting the toll from the coronavirus pandemic could be much deeper, stoking fears the job crisis may worsen over the coming year, a Reuters poll found. Renewed restrictions to curb the current coronavirus wave have...
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to New Zealand Dollar USD/NZD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to New Zealand Dollar (Symbol USD/NZD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan's jobless rate rises, prices fall as pandemic pain persists

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country’s prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. Separate data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo fell in May, reinforcing expectations inflation will remain well below...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar gains broadly as rebound in U.S. yields triggers short covering

The greenback snapped its recent losing streak and gained across the board (except vs kiwi) on Wednesday and rebound in U.S. yields where rise in the benchmark 10-year from a 2-1/2 week low of 1.552% to 1.582% prompted investors to liquidate recent long usd positions. The single currency remained under pressure after dovish comments from ECB board member Panetta.
New York City, NYkitco.com

Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates. The dollar index rose as much as 0.4%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD stays directionless around 0.7750 after US data

AUD/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow band on Thursday. US BEA left the Q1 GDP growth estimate unchanged at 6.4%. US Dollar Index stays flat on the day near 90.00. The AUD/USD pair continues to have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 0.7743.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Profit-taking Selling Operations

Strong successive gains pushed the EUR / USD currency pair towards the 1.2266 resistance level, the highest for the currency pair in more than four months. Its been mentioned that the pair is now preparing for profit-taking selling as the gains pushed technical indicators to overbought levels. We noticed selling...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Shines As Dollar Weakens, Cryptos Whipsaw

Safe haven bids and consecutive rallies pushed Gold to breach $ 1910 an ounce, a level last seen in January 2021, amidst a retreating Dollar and whipsawing Crypto trade. The yellow metal rose 0.38 percent from its previous close and touched $1910 in intra-day trade. Silver prices too climbed 0.23...