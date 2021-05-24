Cryptocurrencies sell-off accelerates as inflation fears mount
Cryptocurrency prices declined sharply during the weekend as the panic selling continued. The price of Bitcoin declined to $35,000 while Ethereum fell to below $2,000. In total, the overall market cap of all cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap declined by more than 10% to $1.4 trillion. There are several reasons for the ongoing sell-off. First, there are rising fears of inflation as the recent US CPI and PPI data showed. Second, investors are afraid of regulations, and third, there are worries about the power usage of Bitcoin mining sparked by comments by Elon Musk. Most importantly, there has been panic selling among many holders.www.fxstreet.com