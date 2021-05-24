Jean Paul Gaultier Officially Announces "The End"

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleJean Paul Gaultier has announced its official end. JPG’s Instagram has removed its profile picture with the bio description amended to read, “The end of an era.” The brand also shared a cryptic post with the words “The End” in bold font, in tandem with the JPG logo. The French...

Designers & Collectionstomandlorenzo.com

H.E.R. in Alexandre Vauthier Couture and Dundas at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

It does our old gay hearts good to see a bunch of pop stars not only happily paying tribute to an iconic queer elder, but really nailing the fashion homages. Since Elton John was being honored that evening, Demi Lovato showed their take on the master’s style and now here comes H.E.R., absolutely doing right by him. Then again, a lot of current fashion trends seem to be taking inspiration directly from two glittering ’70s sources: Elton and Cher. We suppose given how much we’re seeing sequins, sparkles, feathers and disco-fabulousness on the runways, it’s not hard to see why the kids were able to throw together such great Elton looks.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

The Budget Adidas Sneakers To Build A Supermodel-Worthy Wardrobe On

There are few fashion cliches more resonant (read: welcome) in 2021 than ‘off-duty ’90s supermodel style’. Conversely, I wish I could promise you that everyone will soon stop talking about ‘WFH style’, but unfortunately it’s out of our hands. I know – the last thing we want are ‘inspirational’ suggestions on how to dress for a Zoom webinar, which is no doubt why our insatiable appetite for nostalgic ’90s Instagram accounts that serve up hijinks reminders of vintage supermodel life keeps on growing. I mean, who in 2021 isn’t thirsty to be teleported back to the gritty glamour of New York’s Café Tabac?
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

With Valentino in Venice and an Alaïa Debut, IRL Couture Shows Are Back

While the spring 2022 menswear shows in Milan and Paris are expected to be a hybrid of in-person and virtual, the Couture shows, organized by Paris’s Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, will be a mostly physical affair. If real life collections from Christian Dior and Chanel were not enough to get your heart racing—alongside the twice-postponed debuts from Demna Gvasalia at Balenciaga and Chitose Abe at Jean Paul Gaultier—there is even more happening around the collections.
Designers & CollectionsVogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Bad Bunny, Tracee Ellis Ross, Devon Lee Carlson, and More

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Bad Bunny post a dreamy look on the feed. The last time was when he wore a crop top in a bathroom selfie that showed off his washboard abs. But no fear, the babetastic artist gave us an eyeful in what looks like to be a private plane selfie: he wore a sky blue t-shirt, a shorts set with a matching hat, and a workwear-style brown jacket covered in pins. So what was Bad Bunny up to? I guess we’ll have to wait and see what he drops next.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Break Out Your Belly Shirts and Celebrate: Jean-Paul Gaultier Is Back

To the savvy consumer, Jean-Paul Gaultier is one of the hottest brands in the world. That’s in spite of the fact that it hasn’t produced a ready-to-wear collection since 2014. Gaultier is consistently one of the best-selling vintage brands on The RealReal, where prices for its printed mesh tops and zany men’s tailoring seem to climb ever higher. Its influence is all over the buzziest new and emerging brands in fashion, from Marine Serre to Collina Strada. The clingy silhouette the brand championed for womenswear in the 1990s is now the category’s driving force, and its feminine vision for menswear—the designer was a devotee of men’s skirts and belly shirts—is setting the agenda there, too. And while some brands find that their secondary market appeal is just another trend, Gaultier seems to have a kind of archival staying power, with shoppers viewing the brand’s pieces more like collector’s items than faddish grails. (It’s been a staple at the highly influential vintage shop Procell since its opening, for example.) The clothing, with its singular silhouette and political undertones, really seems to mean something to fashion fanatics.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Inside Princess Diana’s Most Cherished Handbag Collection

“Fashion might not have been a priority, but she loved to experiment,” Princess Diana’s stylist Anna Harvey once said of her client, the woman she helped to transform from kindergarten aide into royal figurehead. The Princess of Wales’s style legacy belies her initial nonchalance – “upper-class English girls weren’t as knowing about clothes as they are now – there were no It-girls then,” explains Harvey – with brands still riding high on the marketability of Diana. Handbags – which were a window into the princess’s personality, particularly once she had distanced herself from the monarchy in the ’90s – remain an emblem of the woman her stylist describes as resolutely modern, but never concerned about being fashionable.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Tomo Koizumi x sacai Ruffle Bag & Leg Warmer Collaboration

How does sacai founder Chitose Abe find time, in between expansive tear-it-down-and-start-over seasonal collections, to expand her efforts with Jean Paul Gaultier and her brand's collaborative output? It's a mystery to us all, but hey, at least there's now a wider release of wunderkind Tomo Koizumi's sacai bags. Koizumi, a...
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele to Speak at 'Vogue' Forces of Fashion, Jean Paul Gaultier Has a New Creative Director

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele will speak at Vogue's upcoming Forces of Fashion conference. As part of Vogue's 2021 Forces of Fashion conference — happening virtually on July 7 and 8 — Met Gala co-chair and Gucci muse Billie Eilish will appear alongside Alessandro Michele and Vogue.com editor Chioma Nnadi to discuss "fashion, music and more," the magazine teased this week. You can see all the confirmed speakers and buy tickets for the event at vogueforcesoffashion.com. {Fashionista Inbox}
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

Helena & Justine Stand Out in Off-White Eyewear Summer 2021 Campaign

Off-White focuses on accessories with its summer 2021 eyewear campaign featuring supermodel Helena Christensen, model and actress Justine Biticon, and musician Lil Dre. Photographed by Tanya and Zhenya Posternak, the studio images showcase sleek and angular silhouettes. Designs range from neon pink to bright yellow and classic white hues. Styled...
Apparelpurseblog.com

Introducing Valentino Roman Stud

Most brands have a few telltale features that makes something inherently theirs, but few brands are as solidified with a singular design element as Valentino is with its Rockstuds. We first saw Valentino Rockstud appear in the Spring 2011 show, and from that point forward, the Bow that Valentino was once known for was replaced by the Rockstud (however sometimes they are still used together). Under the helm of Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri, the surge in popularity of Valentino Rockstud sales had doubled the brand's earnings in a matter of years. The now famous stud is meant to represent the "bugnatos" that are often seen on palazzo-style buildings in Rome, which is headquarters for the brand.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Fleet Is in Town: See 33 Head-Turning Gaultier Couture Marinières

Jean Paul Gaultier is entering a new era under the creative direction of Florence Tétier. A relative unknown who’s spent years behind the scenes in publishing and art direction, Tétier’s first step has been to relaunch JPG ready-to-wear, which the brand discontinued in 2015. For drop number one, she’s put the focus on the marinière. At the same time, she’s asked the couture atelier to create six one-of-a-kind, made-by-hand striped shirts, underlining the brand’s commitment to the métier.
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Dior Takes a Trip Back in Time for their Spring 2022 Men’s Collection

The concept of the evolution of fashion often involves innovation and creativity that breaks boundaries, the kind that borrows from elements from other fields entirely, introducing concepts and identities that are completely new to this world. But more recently, houses have taken to paying homage to their illustrious pasts, using that glory to amplify the voices of the newer generation of couture.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

While we go farther into the future, fashion houses are gravitating towards the past through wardrobes encapsulated by archives and saluting the sartorial footsteps of their house predecessors – that is Dior included. Evolution, transformation, and reworking are some of the keywords tossed into the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2022 collection....