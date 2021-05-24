Jean Paul Gaultier Officially Announces "The End"

To the savvy consumer, Jean-Paul Gaultier is one of the hottest brands in the world. That’s in spite of the fact that it hasn’t produced a ready-to-wear collection since 2014. Gaultier is consistently one of the best-selling vintage brands on The RealReal, where prices for its printed mesh tops and zany men’s tailoring seem to climb ever higher. Its influence is all over the buzziest new and emerging brands in fashion, from Marine Serre to Collina Strada. The clingy silhouette the brand championed for womenswear in the 1990s is now the category’s driving force, and its feminine vision for menswear—the designer was a devotee of men’s skirts and belly shirts—is setting the agenda there, too. And while some brands find that their secondary market appeal is just another trend, Gaultier seems to have a kind of archival staying power, with shoppers viewing the brand’s pieces more like collector’s items than faddish grails. (It’s been a staple at the highly influential vintage shop Procell since its opening, for example.) The clothing, with its singular silhouette and political undertones, really seems to mean something to fashion fanatics.