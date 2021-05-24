newsbreak-logo
Full attendance expected at Saints games, says team President Dennis Lauscha

By FOX 8 Staff
WLBT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha said he expects full capacity inside the Superdome come football season. “I 100 percent expect full attendance, and everyone rockin’ and rollin’ and cheering our team on to victory. Absolutely,” Lauscha said. “We’ve got to get these vaccinations to get to herd immunity, at least community immunity, or get us to a comfortable place. As much as we can do to encourage vaccinations, we’ll continue to do it. It’s one of our No. 1 priorities.”

