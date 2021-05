In his years of coaching, Steve Gust doesn't remember having many happier bus rides than the one his team had on Friday. This particular ride came after the Minnesota Crookston baseball team had gone on the road and beaten No. 4 seed Minot State twice in two days to win their NSIC Tournament first-round series. While the Golden Eagles are familiar with postseason baseball, the two wins over the Beavers were their first two wins ever in the conference tournament.