5k raises awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women

President of the Bay Mills Indian Community, Whitney Gravelle, and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Chairperson, Aaron Payment, came together on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to unveil their Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Tribal Community Response Plans. The ceremony included support from speakers U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Attorney for Western Michigan Andrew Byerly Birge, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Senator Gary Peters. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) plan, commonly referred to as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), now includes all persons. "Today, we collectively commit to ensuring equality in our responses to violence committed against all genders. We will no longer promote gender stereotypes." explained Jami Moran, Program Services Director for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Advocacy Resource Center.