5k raises awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women

THUNDER BAY (May 27, 2021) – The Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA) and Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services acknowledge and honour the thousands of Indigenous women and girls taken from us by violence. Many of these women were mothers whose children have now been forced to navigate their lives without them. And so, we also honour and acknowledge the children, families, friends, and loved ones of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).