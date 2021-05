In Beijing, the secret trial on spying charges of Australian citizen Yang Hengjun will constitute another sour chapter in Australia-China relations, which remain locked in a downward spiral. Yang’s trial is set to begin this week with no family, friends or Australian consular officials present. He will be represented by his lawyer. Penalties under Chinese law for espionage range from three years to death. Acquittal rates in the Chinese court system are minuscule. This will be the baleful reality for Yang when he is brought handcuffed into a Beijing intermediate court. The sentencing may take months, in which time the Australian citizen will...