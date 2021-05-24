Lakota language classes

BOX ELDER, S.D. — Now that vaccinated people are allowed to shed their masks, the South Dakota Air and Space Museum in Box Elder has re-opened to the public. During the initial uncertainty that surrounded South Dakota’s first COVID cases, the museum’s outdoor exhibit remained opened to the public, but was forced eventually to shut down.
The Rapid City Public Library changed its mask policy in response to a decrease of active COVID-19 cases within Pennington County. The library recently changed its mask policy from “required” to “strongly recommended.”. The library closed in March 2020 and reopened June 1 of the same year with a required...