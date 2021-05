US diplomats do not believe Joe Biden is doing enough to address the mysterious "Havana Syndrome" that has been making them and their colleagues sick. Beginning in 2016, US and Canadian diplomats working in Cuba developed symptoms including hearing loss, memory loss, and nausea. A later study found that the diplomats had received brain injuries, which US officials at the time concluded were directed energy attacks. It is currently unclear who are behind the attacks. Donald Trump blamed Cuba, though the country denied engaging in any attacks. Now, staffers representing themselves and their colleagues are pushing for the Biden...