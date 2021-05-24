newsbreak-logo
Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin tumbles

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny of them. A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He announced the crackdown late on Friday -...

