Medical & Biotech

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : receives ANDA approval for Icatibant Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for. Icatibant Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe. Mumbai, India, May 24, 2021: - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Icatibant Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe, the generic version of Firazyr®1 Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe, of Shire Human Genetic Therapies, Inc. This marks Glenmark's first synthetic decapeptide injectable approval and will be manufactured in their North American manufacturing facility based in Monroe, North Carolina.

