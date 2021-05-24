A Vintage-Filled Victorian in Seattle

As a history buff, I enjoy researching the history of older properties for they always have an interesting provenance. In the early 1920’s, this site was originally the location for a sawmill that provided lumber for many of the houses along Main St. and ironically this house was the last one to use lumber from the mill after its closing. The original owners unfortunately lost the house during the Great Depression and the next owner was James Stafford, who was the Stationmaster for the town’s train station. On the day I visited, I noticed a plaque with the name ”Devondale” on one of the piers flanking the driveway. I later learned that his wife was Scottish and the layout of the beautiful lawn and garden that wraps around the house was a replica of a Scottish Garden design. The couple hosted tea parties in the garden and neighborhood children enjoyed picking dandelions for pay.