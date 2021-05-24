A Vintage-Filled Victorian in Seattle
I visited Seattle, WA for the first time earlier this year and felt right at home right away. The cozy coffee bars, fantastic shopping and coastal vibe absolutely made a lasting impression on me. In retrospect, I shouldn’t have been so surprised by how quickly I fell in love with the city. It has produced some seriously great design over the years, and with shops like Michele and Ryan Tansey’s Homestead Seattle popping up every day, that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.www.designsponge.com